January 11, 1934-July 30, 2021
CEDAR FALLS-Charlotte Louise (Herbert) Hesse, 87, of Cedar Falls, passed away Friday, July 30, 2021, at The Deery Suites. She was born January 11, 1934, in Kansas City, MO, the middle daughter of Charles and Sophie (Scharnhorst) Herbert. She married, Vernon Hesse, on September 11, 1953, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls. Charlotte graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1952 and from UNI in 1981. She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church.
Charlotte worked as a secretary for Marshall Young, Plumbing and Heating; sold real estate for Bill Ramsey Realtors; taught swim lessons; was an elementary substitute teacher; was owner/operator of Aplington Livestock Sale Barn; delivered the Waterloo/Cedar Falls Courier for 17 years, retiring in 2002; and was owner/operator of Hesse Sweet Corn.
She enjoyed working outside on the farm, deer hunting, cleaning and swimming laps in the pool and mowing the expansive yard after dark. Charlotte was a voracious reader and loved shopping at Goodwill and Trinkets and Togs. To stay fit and active, she attended Jazzercise for 31 years, until the age of 86. Her primary passion was music. She enjoyed playing her accordion, organ and piano and singing with her family.
Charlotte is survived by her husband of 67 years, Vernon; her four children: Christina (Gaylon) Isley, Bill (Kathleen) Hesse, Chuck (Lisa) Hesse, all of Cedar Falls and Mary (Sean) Wetjen of Williamsburg; eight grandchildren: Catherine Isley, Will Isley, Audrey (Tom) McGarry, Steven (Charlie) Hesse, Allison (Jerod) Fisher, Andrea Hesse, Richard Wetjen and Charlotte Wetjen; five great-grandchildren: Dexter and Finn McGarry and baby boy McGarry, due in November, Hannah, Kellen and Baylor Hesse; a sister, Celia (Benn) Dunnington, of Iowa City; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Colleen Shearer; and two children in infancy.
Services will be 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at St. John Lutheran Church, with burial at Greenwood Cemetery, both in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m., Monday, August 9th, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home in Cedar Falls and also an hour before services on Tuesday at the church. Memorials may be directed to the Cedar Falls Municipal Band, St. John Lutheran Church or Cedar Valley Hospice. Online condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
