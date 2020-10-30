Charlotte I. Burington, 76, of Traer, formerly of Waterloo, died Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at Sunrise Hill Care Center in Traer. She was born April 23, 1944, in Hampton, the daughter of Clarence and Henrietta Hersleb Homan. She graduated from Orange High School and attended Gates Business College. She married C. Burdette “Bernie” Burington on November 9, 1968 in Cedar Falls. He preceded her in death on Nov. 8, 2000. She worked for the Iowa Department of Transportation for 34 years, until retirement. Survived by: a step son, Paul Dewitt of Afton, OK; 2 step daughters, Sheila (John Yeager) Breja of Elberon and Shari Avent of Las Cruces, New Mexico; 4 step-grandchildren; 13 step great-grandchildren; a niece, Mariette Leonard of Cedar Rapids; a nephew, Rodney (Donna) Leonard of Strawberry Point; 3 great nieces, a great nephew and a great-great niece. Preceded in death by: her parents; husband; a sister, Margaret Leonard and a nephew Rick Leonard. Services: will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 at Garden View Chapel with burial in the Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour before the service. Memorials: may be directed to Sunrise Hill Care Center in Traer. Garden View Chapel is in charge of arrangements 319-232-2222. Online condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.