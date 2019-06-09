Charlotte Gaden

(1920-2019)
WATERLOO — Charlotte R. Gaden, 98, of Ash Grove, Mo., formerly of Waterloo, died Monday, May 27, at Republic Nursing and Rehab.
She was born Nov. 29, 1920, in Marshalltown, the daughter of Martin H. and Lydia Propp Lorenzen. She married John “Jack” Pershing Gaden in 1940; they later divorced. He preceded her in death on Dec. 25, 1997.
Charlotte graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1938. She was the head bookkeeper for Hawkeye Steel Products Inc. for many years and served as secretary on the Board of Directors, retiring in 1983.
Charlotte was a former member of Trinity Lutheran Church and Ascension Lutheran Church in Waterloo.
Survived by: four daughters, Cheryl (Larry) Unger and Jacqueline Heeney, both of Waterloo‚ Beverly (Dave) Gibson of Ash Grove and Rita (Roger) Heidt of Ozark‚ Mo.; 10 grandchildren, Wayne Likes, Larry S. Unger, Matt Boltz, Ed Boltz, Audrey Peterson, Heather Marshall, Ryan Christensen, LeAnne Crow, Andre Heidt and Noelle Burgess; and 21 great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: her parents; and two brothers, Robert and Myron “Mike” Lorenzen.
Services: 2 p.m. Saturday, June 15, at Locke Funeral Home, with burial in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation for an hour before services at the funeral home.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.lockefuneralhome.com.
