HOUSTON-Charlotte F. Braniff, 83, of Houston, MN, died Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at Northcrest Care Center in Waterloo, IA. Funeral Service will be 11 a.m., Saturday, October 29, 2022, at South Ridge United Methodist Church in rural La Crescent, MN. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m., Friday, October 28, 2022, at Hoff Funeral & Cremation Service – Houston, MN, and one hour prior to the service at church. Charlotte will be laid to rest at Loretta Cemetery in Rural Houston.