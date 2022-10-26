 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Charlotte F. Braniff

  • 0

December 17, 1938-October 18, 2022

HOUSTON-Charlotte F. Braniff, 83, of Houston, MN, died Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at Northcrest Care Center in Waterloo, IA. Funeral Service will be 11 a.m., Saturday, October 29, 2022, at South Ridge United Methodist Church in rural La Crescent, MN. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m., Friday, October 28, 2022, at Hoff Funeral & Cremation Service – Houston, MN, and one hour prior to the service at church. Charlotte will be laid to rest at Loretta Cemetery in Rural Houston.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Survey: Americans are looking to 2023 as a year of renewed health

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News