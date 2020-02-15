Charlotte E. Hitchings

She was born Oct. 5, 1936, in Black Hawk County, daughter of Roy and Louise Youngblut. She married Glenn A. Bruns in 1955; they later divorced. She married Charles W. Hitchings in 1978.

Survived by: her husband; her children, Randy (Dawn) Bruns of Mason City, Leroy (Lori) Bruns of Belton, Texas, Brian (Janie, deceased) Bruns of Oelwein, Bruce (Donna) Bruns of Readyville, Tenn., Teresa (James, deceased) Ivy of Dallas, Texas; stepchildren, Terri (Brian) Carter and Pam (Duane) Blint, both of New London, Doug (Anne) Hitchings of Sarasota, Fla., Scott Hitchings of Burlington, Lori (Rick) Corporan of Mascoutah, Ill., Kevin Hitchings of Dallas and JoLynn (Brandon) of Edgington; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters, Janice Lee (Tom Holbach) of La Porte City and Patty (Lee) Neese of Campbell, Calif.; and a sister-in-law, Beverly Youngblut.