Charlotte E. Hitchings

(1936-2020)

WATERLOO – Charlotte Esther (Youngblut) Hitchings, 83, died Tuesday, Feb. 11, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.

She was born Oct. 5, 1936, in Black Hawk County, daughter of Roy and Louise Youngblut. She married Glenn A. Bruns in 1955; they later divorced. She married Charles W. Hitchings in 1978.

Charlotte worked as a cashier-waitress for most of her life.

Survived by: her husband; her children, Randy (Dawn) Bruns of Mason City, Leroy (Lori) Bruns of Belton, Texas, Brian (Janie, deceased) Bruns of Oelwein, Bruce (Donna) Bruns of Readyville, Tenn., Teresa (James, deceased) Ivy of Dallas, Texas; stepchildren, Terri (Brian) Carter and Pam (Duane) Blint, both of New London, Doug (Anne) Hitchings of Sarasota, Fla., Scott Hitchings of Burlington, Lori (Rick) Corporan of Mascoutah, Ill., Kevin Hitchings of Dallas and JoLynn (Brandon) of Edgington; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters, Janice Lee (Tom Holbach) of La Porte City and Patty (Lee) Neese of Campbell, Calif.; and a sister-in-law, Beverly Youngblut.

Preceded in death by: her parents; sisters, Betty Gardner and Lavonne Corcoran; a brother, Kenneth Youngblut; a son-in-law, James Ivy; and a daughter-in-law, Janie Bruns.

Service: not currently planned.

