October 8, 1928—February 18, 2021
La Porte City—Charlotte Anton, age 92, of La Porte City died Thursday February 18, 2021 at NorthCrest Specialty Care in Waterloo. She was born on October 8, 1928 in New Hartford the daughter of Chauncey “Ray” and Laura (Knipe) Dodd. She graduated from New Hartford High School with the class of 1946.
She married Beryl E. Anton on March 15, 1947 in New Hartford he preceded her in death on May 18, 1997.
Charlotte farmed alongside her husband in rural La Porte City for 50 years. She was a member at St. Paul United Methodist Church in La Porte City. Charlotte was known for her cooking especially her baking and the pies that she made. She enjoyed watching Cubs baseball games as well as Iowa Hawkeyes football and basketball, and playing cards.Charlotte truly cherished the time spent with family.
Survivors include: a son, Jud (Sharon) Anton of Jesup; 2 daughters, Penny (Peter) Burnett of Mount Vernon, Polly (Burt) Tecklenburg of Marshalltown; 9 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by: her husband, Beryl; a granddaughter, Laura Kayser; and 3 sisters, Vivian Nicholson, Winifred Goodsell, Helen Hansen.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
Public Funeral Services will be held at 2:00PM Tuesday February 24,2021 at St. Paul United Methodist Church in La Porte City. Public visitation will be held from 1:00PM until services at the church.
Burial will be in Westview Cemetery in La Porte City.
Condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.
