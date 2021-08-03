November 13, 1926-July 31, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Charlotte Ann Ford, age 94, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, July 31, 2021 at New Aldaya Lifescapes in Cedar Falls.

She was born November 13, 1926 in Cedar Falls, the daughter of Earl and Anna (Sorensen) Wiemer. She graduated from Cedar Falls High School in the class of 1944, and earned a two year degree from Gates Business College in Waterloo. On April 3, 1948, she was united in marriage to Marvin Ford in Cedar Falls. She worked as a secretary for the Cedar Falls Schools from 1961-1975, and also for AEA7 from 1975-1986.

Survived by: two sons, Dennis (Michele) Ford of Cedar Falls, Steve (Wendy) Ford of Coralville; one daughter, Barb (Grant) Gager of Cedar Falls; five grandchildren, Aaron (Gina) Ford of Dallas, TX, Lindsey (Matt) Humpal of Cedar Falls, Holly Ford of Houston, TX, Ben (Faith) Ford of Minneapolis, MN, Andy Ford of Boulder, CO; two step-grandchildren, Blake Roe of Iowa City, and Brianne Roe of Coralville; and eight great-grandchildren, Maya, Jackson, Reid, Lucy, Dominic, Matthew, AJ and Lola.

Preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Ford on March 16, 2003.

Funeral services will be 11:00 am Thursday, August 5 at Prairie Lakes Church in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be from 4 to 7pm Wednesday, at the Richardson Funeral Service, and also one hour prior to the service at church. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Cedar Falls. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online guestbook is available at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com