Charlotte A. Klein

WATERLOO — Charlotte Ann Klein, 87, of Waterloo, died Saturday, Nov. 9, at home.
She was born Oct. 5, 1932, in Waterloo, daughter of Herbert and Marion Loesel Brousseau. She married John A. Klein on May 2, 1953, in Waterloo, and he preceded her in death.
Charlotte was employed as a dental assistant with Roudebush and Edwards dental office in Waterloo.
Survivors: five daughters, JoEllen (Jeff) McClellan of Dallas Center, Deanna Santopadre of Waterloo, Jane Klein of Mandeville, La., Amy (Doug) Wilson of Waterloo and Beth Ann Osborn of Waterloo; 12 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Carol (Paul) Foster of Tulsa, Okla., and Linda Gleber of Tulsa, Okla.
Preceded in death by: two daughters, Karen Sawyer and Nancy Boatright; and her brothers and sisters.
Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, where there will be a 4 p.m. rosary, and will continue for one hour prior to services at the church.
Memorials: to the family.
