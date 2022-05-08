September 23, 1929-April 22, 2022

Charlise B. (Spurlock) Monahan, 92, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 22, 2022 in Sequim, Washington. Charlise was born in Waterloo, Iowa to Charles and Clara Spurlock on September 23, 1929. After graduating from St. Mary’s Catholic High School, she met and married Richard I. Monahan and had four children; Michael, Lynn, Joseph and Elizabeth.

Charlise worked as an administrative assistant for the city of Waterloo and Municipal Pipe Tool in Hudson, IA while raising her four children. After her husband Richard passed away in 1987, she relocated to Chandler, Arizona, living in a golf course community for 26 years; where her family gathered for holidays, and where she gardened, rode her bicycle, did some writing and regularly worked out at the local gym.

In 2016, she moved to Pennsylvania to be closer to family, and then in 2021 moved once more with her daughter Lynn and husband to Sequim, Washington.

Charlise was preceded in death by her parents, four sisters, her husband Richard, and her youngest daughter, Elizabeth Ann Monahan. She is survived by her three remaining children; Michael Monahan of Temple Terrace, FL, Lynn (Charlie Couch) Monahan of Sequim, WA and Joseph (Barbara Ohlund) of Boone, IA. She is also survived by son-in-law Denny (Beth Fisher) Welch of Asheville, NC and two grandchildren; Eva Monahan of Bristol, WI and Dominic Monahan of Boone, IA.

The family request that any gifts in Charlise’s name be directed to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital at: 1 – 800 – 478 – 5833.