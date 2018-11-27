Try 3 months for $3
NEW clip art death

(2018)

CEDAR FALLS — Charlie Joy Testroet, daughter of Marty and Mattie (Thompson) Testroet, was stillborn Friday, Nov. 23, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.

Survived by: her parents; two brothers, Dylan and Brody Testroet, both at home; maternal grandparents, Jeff and Kim Thompson of Cedar Falls; paternal grandparents, Mike and Sue Testroet of Cedar Falls; maternal great-grandparents, Ken and Doris Smith of Cedar Falls; aunts and uncles, Kallie and Dylan Boos of Cedar Falls and Shane and Amy Testroet of Greene; and cousins, Hallie, Dallas and Dawson Testroet and Brooks and Shea Boos.

Private family services: will be held. Richardson Funeral Service is assisting the family.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Charlie J. Testroet
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments