(2018)
CEDAR FALLS — Charlie Joy Testroet, daughter of Marty and Mattie (Thompson) Testroet, was stillborn Friday, Nov. 23, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.
Survived by: her parents; two brothers, Dylan and Brody Testroet, both at home; maternal grandparents, Jeff and Kim Thompson of Cedar Falls; paternal grandparents, Mike and Sue Testroet of Cedar Falls; maternal great-grandparents, Ken and Doris Smith of Cedar Falls; aunts and uncles, Kallie and Dylan Boos of Cedar Falls and Shane and Amy Testroet of Greene; and cousins, Hallie, Dallas and Dawson Testroet and Brooks and Shea Boos.
Private family services: will be held. Richardson Funeral Service is assisting the family.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.