January 15, 1930 -June 11, 2021

Charles William Kruse, 91, of Allison, IA passed away on Friday June 11, 2021, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly, IA of natural causes. Charles was born on January 15, 1930 on the farm, Bristow, IA, the son of Carl F. and Minnie (Dralle) Kruse. He graduated from eighth grade from Brushy Mound Country School, West Point No. 6 and then from Allison Community High School in 1948.

Charles was united in marriage with Betty Lou Yaw on April 30, 1950 at St. Peters Lutheran Church in Greene. To this union two children, Brian and Linda, were born. The family farmed north of Allison for 42 years.

Charles was a self-sufficient crop and livestock farmer and specialized in raising pigs. In his spare time he enjoyed fishing in Canada and flying light airplanes.

In his later years Charles enjoyed driving his restored Minneapolis Moline tractor and his first car, a restored 1948 Ford, in local parades.