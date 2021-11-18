April 20, 1936-November 14, 2021

WAVERLY-Charles W. Struck, 85, of Waverly, Iowa passed away on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at his residence in Waverly.

Charles Wilfred Struck was born on April 20, 1936, the son of Carl H. and Lezetta W. (Dohrmann) Struck on a farm in Bremer County. He was baptized on May 10, 1936 and confirmed on June 5, 1949, both at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Tripoli. Chuck graduated on May 14, 1953 from Fredericka High School. Following his education, he worked as a truck driver for Farmers Produce of Tripoli from 1953 until 1958. On April 28, 1957, he was united in marriage to Betty Jean Huck at St. John Lutheran Church—Spring Fountain in Sumner, Iowa. He entered the Armed Forces serving with the Army during the Korean Conflict with the Motor Pool stationed in Hawaii until his discharge in 1960. After returning from the service, Chuck worked as a route salesmen for Modern Cleaners of Oelwein until 1961, when he was a route salesman for Anderson Erickson Dairy until retiring in 1996 at the age of 60.

He was a member of St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church. Chuck enjoyed biking, golfing, playing cards especially Rummy and Schafkopf and watching college basketball and football.

Survivors are his four children, Stephen (Katie) Struck of Dubuque, Carolee (Darol) DeSotel of Waverly, Jeffrey (Renee) Struck of Waverly and Charles (Dena) Struck Jr. of Ely; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two sisters, Beverly Johnson of Burlington and Sandy (Fred) Hildebrandt of Griswold; and brothers, Larry (Joan) Struck of Tripoli He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Betty on March 7, 2021; sisters, Betty Struck and Carla Lange; grandson, Jon Drury; brother-in-law, Bruce Johnson and nephew, Perry Johnson.

Memorial service will be held on Friday, November 19, 2021 at 10:30 am at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Waverly with Pastor Jon M. Ellingworth officiating. Inurnment will be in Harlington Cemetery with Military Rites conducted by the Waverly Area Veterans Group Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Thursday at St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Waverly. Memorials may be directed to the Struck Family for charities designated by the family. Online condolences can be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home of Waverly is in charge of arrangements for Charles Struck. 319-352-1187