December 23, 1927-May 28, 2022

WATERLOO-Charles “Tom” Jacklin, 94, of Waterloo, died Saturday, May 28, 2022, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.

He was born December 23, 1927, in Waterloo, the son of Charles and Eva (Bridie) Jacklin.

Tom graduated from Sloane Wallace (Waterloo West) High School. Following high school, he enlisted in the United States Navy and served from February 5, 1946 until his honorable discharge on November 28, 1947

He married Darlene Marsch on February 26, 1952 in Waterloo; she preceded him in death on March 21, 1998.

Tom worked in the Engineering Specifications Department at John Deere for 35 years until his retirement in 1982.

He was a member of Nazareth Evangelical Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls. Tom enjoyed wood carving, bird watching and going on fishing trips with his son, Todd. He loved working on projects and going out to his daughter and son-in-law, Kim and Dale’s farm. Going out to breakfast with his close friends on Wednesday and Saturday mornings was a weekly occurrence. He had a passion for cooking and liked to host dinners for friends and family.

Survived by his daughter, Kim (Dale) Van Lengen of Shell Rock and son, Todd (Jody) Jacklin of Johnston.

Preceded in death by his parents; wife, Darlene; brothers, Robert, Richard, and Roger; and sisters, Betty and Dorothy.

Services: 11:00 am on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at Nazareth Evangelical Lutheran Church Chapel in Cedar Falls.

Visitation: One hour prior to services at the church.

Private Family Burial: Garden of Memories Cemetery.

Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.