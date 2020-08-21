Charles T. Johnson

Charles Thomas “TJ” Johnson passed away August 15, 2020. Born 12/06/57 in Cedar Falls to Richard and Kathryn Johnson. He graduated N.U.H.S. in 1976 and married Melinda C. Perry in 1978. They had 3 sons Chris(Charissa) of Cedar Falls, Jeremy(Ashley) of Reinbeck, IA, Tim(Jeani) of Cedar Falls. He was a devoted husband, father, brother and friend and will be missed greatly by many. He is preceeded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, his sons, a brother Darrell Johnson(Kathleen) of Guide Rock, NE, a sister Donna Reeves(Sam) of Queen City, MO, many cousins, nieces, and nephews and 11 grandchildren who he loved so dearly, Noah, Isabella, Annabelle, Haylee, Rhegan, Alex, Knox, Finley, Alivia, Oliver, and Charlotte. There will be a Celebration of Life Sunday August 23 at F.O.E. Eagles Club, 2125 W. Lone Tree Rd. Cedar Falls, IA 50613. All proceeds may be directed to Melinda Johnson.