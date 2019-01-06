Charles Peverill

(1938-2019)
WATERLOO — Charles A. “Old Man Dart” Peverill, 80, of Waterloo, died Friday, Jan. 4, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home.
He was born June 14, 1938, in Waterloo, son of Lloyd and Iva (Foster) Peverill. Charles married Karen Sauer on Nov. 17, 1959, in Waterloo. She died in February of 1988. He later married Ginny Miller on March 9, 1991, in Nashua.
Charles graduated from Waterloo West High School and served in the U.S. Navy. He was a bus driver with MET Transit for 25 years, retiring in 2000. He was a member of Evansdale AMVETS Post 31 and the Waterloo Eagles Club.
Survivors: his wife, Ginny Peverill; three sons, Kevin (Judy) Peverill of Waterloo, Ken (Tammi) Peverill of Cedar Falls and Craig Peverill of Mason City; two stepsons, Brian (Julie) Lawrence of Urbana and Toby Lawrence of Ankeny; a stepdaughter, Angela Galbreath of Iowa City; five grandchildren; eight stepgrandchildren; four great-grandchildren, and five stepgreat-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his first wife, Karen; two brothers, Donald and Rev. Lloyd Peverill, and a sister, Alberta Wilcox.
Services: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 8, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, with burial i Greenwood Cemetery, both in Cedar Falls. Military honors will be conducted by Evansdale AMVETS Post 31. Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, and for an hour before services, all at the funeral home.
Memorials: to Cedar Valley Hospice or the family.
Online condolences at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
