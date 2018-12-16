Try 1 month for 99¢
Charles Lyman

Charles 'Pat' Lyman

(1951-2018)

CEDAR FALLS – Charles Patrick “Pat” Lyman, 67, of Cedar Falls, died Thursday, Dec. 13, at Western Home Communities-Martin Center.

He was born May 2, 1951, in Sioux Falls, S.D., son of Charles J. and Margaret A. Eastman Lyman. He married Mary M. Richardson on June 19, 1982 in Sac City. He graduated from O’Gorman High School, attended Iowa Central Community College and later graduated with his geology degree from the University of Northern Iowa.

He was employed as a dynamometer operator at John Deere for 37 years, retiring in 2008. He was a former union steward for United Auto Workers Local 838, and a member of the Cedar Falls Gun Club. He was an active volunteer at Lincoln Elementary School, sharing his love of rocks and minerals, where he was known as Pat the Rock Guy.

Survivors: his wife; a daughter, Katy Lyman of Minneapolis; three sisters, Barb (Charlie) Kluck of Cedar Falls, Mary (Kevin) Ryan of Silver Springs, Md., and Janet (Kenn) Willems of West Des Moines; and a brother, Tom (Tweet) Lyman of Davenport.

Preceded in death by: his parents.

Memorial services: Noon Friday, Dec. 21, at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, Cedar Falls, with inurnment in the church columbarium. Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 20, at Richardson Funeral Service.

Memorials: to Cedar Falls Community Schools Foundation or the Community Cancer Center in Waterloo.

Online condolences at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Charles 'Pat' Lyman
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments