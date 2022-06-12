The Family of Charles Paige, of Dike (6/19/1925-2/05/2022) will hold a Celebration of Life at 2:00 pm on Friday, June 17, 2022, at the Dike United Methodist Church with an hour of visitation prior to the service and food and fellowship following. Please join his family: Suzan Bienfang and Diane Paige of Dike; Joel (Crystal) of Hubbard; 7 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandsons; brother, Wayne (Marlene) of Dike; sisters-in-law, Carolyn Paige of Texas and Gloria Gerstenkorn of Arizona; as well as many nieces and nephews. Memorials may be directed to P.O. Box 11, Dike, IA 50624.