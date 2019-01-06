Charles P. Harkrider

(1969-2019)
WATERLOO — Charles Phillip Harkrider, 49, of Waterloo, died Friday, Jan. 4, at home.
He was born July 18, 1969, in Waterloo, son of Phyllis Harkrider, and graduated from River Hills, Cedar Falls.
Charlie attended Day Hab at Northstar Community Services doing different activities. He also performed at the Gallagher Bluedorn Theater in several plays through Northstar.
Survivors: three sisters, Sharon Kohrs of Cedar Falls, Sheila (Dennis) Haley of Waterloo, and Barb (Mark) Myers of Hudson; four brothers, David Harkrider of Hudson, Delbert ‘Red’ Harkrider of Panama City Beach, Fla., Mack Harkrider of Waterloo and Steve Harkrider of Arkansas; two nieces, Jessica and Sarah; and a nephew, Matthew.
Preceded in death by: his mother; two brothers, Kenny and Darrell Harkrider; and a brother-in-law, Dave Kohrs.
Services: noon Wednesday, Jan. 9, at Locke Funeral Home. There is a visitation from 10 a.m. until services.
Memorials: to the family.
Online condolences at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.
He enjoyed music and scary movies, liked to write, and loved to dance, especially to “Thriller.”
