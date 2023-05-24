November 20, 1927-May 20, 2023

WAVERLY-Charles Melvin MacLearn, age 95, of Waverly, Iowa, died on Saturday, May 20th, 2023, peacefully at his home.

Chuck was born on November 20th, 1927, in Montrose, Iowa, the son of Frederick and Loava (Fruehling) MacLearn. He graduated from the Montrose High School and later obtained his bachelor’s in science from Iowa Wesleyan College in Mount Pleasant, Iowa. Chuck served in the United States Army as a paratrooper from September 1946 through January 1948, army of occupation Sapporo, Japan.

Chuck was united in marriage to Betty Ann Mungoven, December 16, 1951, in Ottumwa, Iowa. Betty passed a month shy of their 70th anniversary November 2021. Chuck worked for John Deere from 1952 until his retirement in February 1990. He worked in Ottumwa, Moline, Illinois, and in Waterloo prior to retirement.

Chuck loved the outdoors. He was a dedicated husband and father. He spent many summers traversing the trout streams of NE Iowa with his good friend Jim Miller and made yearly trips into the BWCA and to multiple spots in Canada for fishing. The last 10 years at Tinker’s outpost on Loonhaunt Lake with his son, granddaughter Heather Fitzpatrick, and good friend Craig McCollam. He was an avid photographer and hunter. He enjoyed carpentry and solving cryptograms.

Chuck’s memory is honored by a daughter, Deborah Brandom of Baker, Louisiana; a son, Brian MacLearn of Waverly, Iowa; three grandchildren, Nathan Brandom (Brandi Nunez), Katie (Mike) Buchter, Heather (John) Fitzpatrick; six great-grandchildren; two sisters, Elaine MacLearn, Arizona and Connie Wright, Arizona. His brother, Lowell MacLearn, recently preceded him in death along with his parents.

In lieu of a service, a celebration of life will be held later this summer. Should you wish to remember Chuck, consider making a donation to one of the programs sponsored by the Iowa DNR. www.kaisercorson.com