Charles M. Aldridge, Sr., a beloved soul departed this natural realm on Sunday, January 15, 2023. The son of James Aldridge and Susie Jones Aldridge, he was born on August 20, 1938. He lived a full and fruitful life, touching the lives of everyone he met. He was a loving and giving man and adored by his family. He often spoke of how he met and married his high school sweetheart, Ethel Williams at Booker T. Washington high school in Memphis, TN. Together they celebrated 59 years of marriage prior to her passing. He enjoyed his family and his hobbies, i.e. motorcycling in his younger years and of course—trap shooting, which later became a hobby that he enjoyed immensely. He will be missed by so many people who knew and loved him. He was employed at Chamberlain Manufacturing in Waterloo, IA. His family was important to him and he instilled the value of an education in his children. He made it his business to attend every graduation of all of children and grandchildren.