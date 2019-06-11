Charles L. Rice

(1949-2019)
WATERLOO -- Charles Louis Rice, 69, of Waterloo, died Saturday, June 8, at MercyOne ICU.
He was born Dec. 13, 1949, in Prairie du Chien, Wis., son of Richard and Inez (Hooser) Rice. On Oct. 4, 1969, he married Diana Brickman at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Waterloo. She preceded him in death Aug. 26, 2002.
Chuck graduated from Waterloo East High in 1968 and graduated from Upper Iowa in 1993 with a bachelor degree in business management. In 2010, he retired from Pepsi Cola after working there for 37 years.
Survived by: his significant other, Sharon Gibbons; two daughters, Pamela (Jason) Dugan and Michelle (Eric) Rice; his brothers, Richard Rice Jr. and Daniel (Kim) Rice; his sisters, Mary (Richard) Payton and Barbara (Shane) Kendrick; grandchildren Charlie Dugan, Jack Dugan, Alex Rice and Abby Rice; father-in-law Harry Brickman; brother-in-law David (Cyndi) Brickman; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife; a brother, Wayne Robert Rice; and mother-in-law LaVon Brickman.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 14, at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, Evansdale, with burial at Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, June 13, at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, an Overton Family Service, Waterloo.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com.
Chuck enjoyed planning family gatherings, golfing, camping, playing cards and handing out presents at Christmas time. He loved to ride his Harley and spending time with family and friends.
