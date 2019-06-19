Charles Lloyd Colburn, of Warrenton, MO, passed away Monday, June 17, 2019 at the age of 84.
Son of the late Lloyd W. and Maxine Colburn; brother of Margaret Kirby; and is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
You have free articles remaining.
Charles is also preceded in death by his two sisters, Della Mae (Kenneth) Courbat, Phyllis (John) Clark; and brother, Gary Colburn. Visit Baue.com for more information.
Memorials may be made in Charles’s name to Evelyn’s House Hospice (1000 N Mason Rd, Creve Coeur, MO 63141).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.