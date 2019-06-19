{{featured_button_text}}
Charles Lloyd Colburn, of Warrenton, MO, passed away Monday, June 17, 2019 at the age of 84.

Son of the late Lloyd W. and Maxine Colburn; brother of Margaret Kirby; and is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Charles is also preceded in death by his two sisters, Della Mae (Kenneth) Courbat, Phyllis (John) Clark; and brother, Gary Colburn. Visit Baue.com for more information.

Memorials may be made in Charles’s name to Evelyn’s House Hospice (1000 N Mason Rd, Creve Coeur, MO 63141).

