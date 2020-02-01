(1947-2020)
WATERLOO -- Charles J. “Chuck” Hatton, 72, of Waterloo, died Thursday, Jan. 30, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.
He was born Sept. 1, 1947, in Waterloo, son of Harold and Elizabeth Murphy Hatton. He married Darlene M. Keegan on Oct. 11, 1969, in Waterloo.
He was employed with John Deere for 30 years, retiring in October 2005. He was a U.S. Army veteran.
You have free articles remaining.
Survivors: his wife; two sons, Eric Hatton of Milwaukee and Jason (Abbey) Hatton of Waterloo; a daughter, Amy (Chip) Linthicum of Austin, Texas; seven grandchildren, Sarah and Emily Hatton, Kate, Joshua and Alex Linthicum, Ethan Thomas and Carter Hatton; and a daughter-in-law, Rael Hatton of Milwaukee.
Preceded in death by: two brothers, Don and Bob Hatton; and a sister, Patty Hatton.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at St. Edward Catholic Church, with burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery, where full military rites will be conducted by Evansdale AMVETS Post 31 and the Iowa Army Honor Guard. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, with a 6:30 p.m. vigil service. Visitation will continue for an hour before services at the church.
Memorials: to Cedar Valley Catholic Schools or St. Edward's Catholic Church.
Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
Chuck enjoyed feeding the birds and spending time with his rescue dog, Elvis. He always took great pride in his work ethic and was a loving and caring husband, father and grandfather.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.