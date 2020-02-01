(1947-2020)

WATERLOO -- Charles J. “Chuck” Hatton, 72, of Waterloo, died Thursday, Jan. 30, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.

He was born Sept. 1, 1947, in Waterloo, son of Harold and Elizabeth Murphy Hatton. He married Darlene M. Keegan on Oct. 11, 1969, in Waterloo.

He was employed with John Deere for 30 years, retiring in October 2005. He was a U.S. Army veteran.

Survivors: his wife; two sons, Eric Hatton of Milwaukee and Jason (Abbey) Hatton of Waterloo; a daughter, Amy (Chip) Linthicum of Austin, Texas; seven grandchildren, Sarah and Emily Hatton, Kate, Joshua and Alex Linthicum, Ethan Thomas and Carter Hatton; and a daughter-in-law, Rael Hatton of Milwaukee.

Preceded in death by: two brothers, Don and Bob Hatton; and a sister, Patty Hatton.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at St. Edward Catholic Church, with burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery, where full military rites will be conducted by Evansdale AMVETS Post 31 and the Iowa Army Honor Guard. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, with a 6:30 p.m. vigil service. Visitation will continue for an hour before services at the church.