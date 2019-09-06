(1956-2019)
CEDAR FALLS – Charles John “Chuck” Gray, 63, of Cedar Falls, formerly of Charles City, died at home Tuesday, Sept. 3.
He was born July 28, 1956, in Charles City, son of Selmer and Dolores (Swehla) Gray. He married Brenda Sterk on Nov. 24, 1979, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua.
He graduated from Charles City High School in 1974. Chuck then worked at Allied Construction for a few years before attending Hawkeye Community College in Waterloo receiving his associate’s degree. After moving to Cedar Falls in 1987, Chuck worked at K&P Pattern in Waterloo for 18 years as a pattern maker and at American Pattern in Cedar Falls for 13 years before retiring on July 27, 2017. He attended Prairie Lakes Church in Cedar Falls.
Survived by: his wife; a son, Brandon (Li Li) Gray of Waukee; a daughter, Melissa Gray of Cedar Falls; two grandchildren, Maddox and Sloane Gray; a sister, Bonnie (Leonard) Tegtmeier; a brother, Larrie (Connie) Gray of Winnebago, Minn.; and several nieces and nephews, other family members and friends.
Preceded in death by: his parents; and a niece, Christie Rinn.
Services: 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, with inurnment at Calvary Cemetery in Charles City at a later date. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Monday before services at the church.
Hauser Funeral Home, Charles City, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.hauserfh.com.
Chuck loved fishing. He enjoyed spending as much time as possible with his family, especially his children and grandchildren. Chuck will be missed greatly by all those he touched in his life.
