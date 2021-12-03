March 4, 1936-November 30, 2021

Charles Hesse, MD passed away Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at The Bird House—Hospice Home of Johnson County in Iowa City.

Chuck was born March 4, 1936, at Mercy Hospital, in Waverly, Iowa the son of Helen Dettmer Hesse and Fred J. Hesse. He attended St. Paul’s Lutheran School, grades 1-8, was a 1954 graduate of Waverly High School and attained his BS in Zoology from Iowa State University in 1958 and earned his Medical Doctorate in 1962 from The University of Iowa. Chuck was a Lieutenant in the Medical Corp of the United States Navy serving in Yokosuka, Japan, prior to establishing his career in private practice with Drs. Lowell Luhman, Stanley Greenwald and Doug Johnson from 1970—1996 where he dedicated his practice to serving Mercy Hospital of Iowa City.

Chuck is survived by his wife Anne (Beem) of 64 years; children Elizabeth Fetter, husband Jay and children Jacob and Noah; Eric Hesse, wife JoAnna and children Ruth, Charles and Thomas; David Hesse, wife Lanette and children Madison, Emma and Will; John Hesse, wife Julie and children Gabrielle, Nicholas and Jackson.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Zion Lutheran Church, immediately followed by a brief reception enabling you to greet the family at Zion. The service will be recorded and may be viewed later at www.lensingfuneral.com

Memorial gifts may be directed to Iowa City Hospice or The Bird House—Hospice Home of Johnson County.

The complete obituary an online condolences may be shared at www.lensingfuneral.com