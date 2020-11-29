Charles Henry “Chuck” Caughron

He was born May 17, 1925 in Waterloo, the son of Fred and LuWanda (Schaefer) Caughron. He attended Waterloo East High School. Chuck served in the United States Navy during WWII in the Marshall Islands from June 1943 until his honorable discharge in February of 1946. He married Kathryn McKee on November 10, 1945 at the Salvation Army Citadel in Waterloo; she preceded him in death on March 27, 2017. Chuck’s carpentry skills in the Navy continued as he worked for McIntee/Winninger Construction and Noble Manufacturing (Don Reicherts), building kitchen and bathroom cabinets. After retirement, he moved to Peoria, IL where he was caretaker of the Salvation Army’s Green Valley Camp. After that retirement, he moved back to Waterloo where he was the custodian at the Salvation Army where much of his wood working expertise is on display in the chapel. Chuck was a man of God and led by example. He cherished time spent with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.