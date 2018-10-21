CEDAR FALLS — Charles “George” Pavelonis, 75, of Cedar Falls, died Monday, Oct. 15, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.
He was born June 28, 1943, in Harrisburg, Ill., son of Charles and Wanda (Hafford) Pavelonis.
He graduated from Harrisburg (Illinois) High School in 1961 and earned his BA from SIU. He served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam; was employed as an interior designer at Murray State University and then Interior Design Services Coordinator at UNI from 1985 until retiring in 2009.
Survived by: his partner, John Skipon of Cedar Falls; a brother, Robert (Cindy) Pavelonis of Harrisburg, Ill.; three nieces, Rhonda Crosby, Rena Jones and Roni Pavelonis; seven great-nieces and nephews; four great-great-nieces and nephews; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Preceded in death by: his parents.
Family Directed Celebration of Life: tentatively scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 3, in Harrisburg, Ill.
Memorials: may be directed to the Pavelonis family.
Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
George loved his very special longtime friends, Deno and Jo Curris, and cherished keeping in touch with his 1961 classmates. He loved mentoring his design students, spending time on the beach in Florida, traveling, and being outdoors in his yard or working on his house, “Crap On!”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.