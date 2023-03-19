Charles George Wentz 92. 4 -13-30—2-26-23 and Lois Lucille Cutsforth Wentz 89. 7-2-33—2-22-23. They both died at their home they were married since 4 -4 -1954. Survived by their children: Randy Wentz (Cindy) of Thornton, Co, Linda Wentz of Evansdale, Deb Parker (LaVern), of Waterloo, Jim Wentz (Sally) of Waterloo. 10 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and 2 great- great-grandchildren. Preceded in death: infant son Richard and grandson Chris Wentz.
A joint celebration of Life will be held at Cedar Valley Church, 3520 Ansborough, Waterloo, IA 50701at 10:00 AM on March 24, 2023.
