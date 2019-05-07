(1934-2019)
CEDAR FALLS — Charles G. Chamness, 85, of Ackley, formerly of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, May 4, at Grand JiVante in Ackley.
He was born Jan. 2, 1934 in Montezuma, son of Theo and Evelyn (Tindall) Chamness. Charles married Marcia Ahrens on Oct. 26, 1957, in Montezuma. She preceded him in death on April 27, 2013.
Charles was a 1950 graduate of Montezuma High School, attended Drake University in Des Moines for two years where he played football, and graduated in 1957 with a business degree from the University of Northern Iowa. He served from 1953-1955 in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict, stationed in Bremerhaven, West Germany.
Charles was a past member of both the Cedar Falls Lions Club and Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49. He was a sales representative for many years at Clay Equipment Co. in Cedar Falls, and later worked at Precision of New Hampton Inc.
Survived by: two daughters, Kevan Chamness of Highlands Ranch, Colo., and Terri (Ted) Hammes of Story City; a son, Mark (Michelle) Chamness of Highlands Ranch; five grandchildren, Benjamin (Morgan) Hammes, Sam (Rebecca) Hammes, Zeb (Lindsey Bruns) Hammes, Alexis and Amanda Chamness; and two great-grandchildren, Henry and Maxwell Hammes.
Preceded in death by: his wife; parents; and his brother, Bill Chamness.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 10, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, with burial at Fairview Cemetery, both in Cedar Falls. Military honors will be conducted by Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49. Visitation will be one hour before the service.
Memorials: may be directed to Cedar Bend Humane Society in Waterloo.
Condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
