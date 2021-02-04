October 2, 1977-February 2, 2021

Charles Frederick Werner III, 43, of Waterloo passed away peacefully at home February 2, 2021 due to natural causes.

Charles was born October 2, 1977, in Waterloo, son of Charles F. Werner, Jr. and Connie Stroh (Werner).

Charlie attended Waterloo West High School and earned his GED from Hawkeye Community College in 2005.

Charlie married Jennifer Greene in 2002. They later divorced.

Charlie worked for various construction companies for most of his career. He enjoyed a lifelong hobby and interest in trains, a hobby he shared with his father.

Charlie is survived by his mother, Connie Stroh of Waterloo; two sisters, Kirstin (Brian) Hill of Granger and Elizabeth (Brad) Voves of Waterloo; niece Hailey Boileau of Iowa City, nephew Healey and niece Cela Hill of Granger.

He is preceded in death by his father.

A private graveside service is being planned for this coming spring.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to UnityPoint Hospice or Zion Lutheran Church in Waterloo.