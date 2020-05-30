Charles F. Chambers

(1934-2020)
WATERLOO -- Charles Floyd Chambers, 85, died Tuesday, May 26, at Northcrest Specialty Facility.
He was born July 11, 1934, in Leland, Miss., son of Robert and Alice (Penn) Chambers. He was previously married to Samella Sanders and later divorced. Charles served in the U.S. Army and attended Gates Business College in Waterloo.
He worked at Rath Packing Co. for more than 37 years, and was a tax preparer part-time.
Survivors: his sons, Donavan Sanders and Elston Chambers, both of Minneapolis, Minn.; a daughter, Terry Bryant of Iowa City; caretakers, Curtiss and Veladia James of Waterloo; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: a daughter, Kathy Chambers; long-time companion, Annie L. Montgomery; three brothers, Hence Chambers, Louis Chambers and Bob (Robert) Chambers; a sister, Alice Chambers; and his parents.
Services: Due to COVID-19 limitations, a future celebration of life is planned for July. Sanders Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Charles enjoyed reading and music (especially jazz), as well as horse racing and trips to the casino and good food. His presence will be missed.
