LEWISBURG-Charles Everett Lynch, age 75, of Lewisburg, Pennsylvania passed away on October 6, 2021 at RiverWoods Senior Living Community. He was born in Rawlins, Wyoming the son of the late Mr. Joseph M. Lynch and Mrs. Marjorie T. Lynch (Neuman). Charles, better known as “Chuck” during his formative years, graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1964. After high school he was recruited by Jerry Burns, to play football at the University of Iowa. He received his Masters in Banking from Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas. Most recently he served as the Development Finance Officer at the Arkansas Development Finance Authority in Little Rock, Arkansas. He will be remembered for his kindness and generosity to others, love of animals, and selfless devotion to his wife and daughter. He was a football fanatic and devoted fan of the Iowa Hawkeye and Arkansas Razorback teams. He leaves behind his beloved wife the former Jan E. Kohli, only daughter Christian E. Lynch, and son-in-law David A. Fletcher. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Gregory D. Lynch.