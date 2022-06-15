June 9, 1930-June 12, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Charles Eugene Baasch (Chuck) of Cedar Falls, Iowa passed away on June 12th in Waterloo, Iowa.

Chuck was born June 9, 1930 to Elmer and Caroline (Horstman) Baasch in Grand Island, Nebraska. Mr. Baasch was a 4th generation pioneer German family. He received his primary education at Seedling Mile District 74 where five generations had attended. He graduated from Grand Island Senior High in 1947.

Chuck served in the army from 1947 to 1950 during the Korean War. On July 16, 1959 he married Janice Hicken. They went into business in 1977, opening Baasch Eyewear Boutique. He also opened Chuck Baasch and Associates Insurance in 1982, selling it in 1995 when he and Janice retired. Prior to owning his own business, Chuck worked 12 years for the Union Pacific Railroad. Later, he became Vice President of Pearle Optical.

Mr. Baasch was very active in business life and volunteering. He belonged to many service organizations including: Grand Island City Council (1981-1986); Grand Island Mayor (1986-1991); Izaak Walton League (chapter and state president, national director, and life member—64 years); 20th Century Veterans Memorial in North Platte, NE (director); and North Star Community Services working with people with special needs.

Chuck was an avid outdoorsman. He fished and hunted all types of game. He hoped to live long enough to teach his grandchildren to love and respect the outdoors as he did. Chuck cherished the time he spent with his grandkids and family.

Surviving are his wife, Janice; children Cheryl Nelson, Lori (Earl) Gilbert; Linda (Stan) Bell; and Cindy Meek; grandchildren Alexandra, Nicholas, Emily, Kristi, Nicole, Troy, and Samantha; eight great-grandchildren; and sister Carol (Paul) Ingold.

Preceding Chuck in death were his parents; son, Charles Baasch Jr.; and sister, Barbara.