Charles Erich Kreb
WAVERLY - Charles Erich Kreb, 75 of Waverly, died on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at the Waverly Health Center.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Waverly. Military honors at the church will be conducted by the Waverly Veterans Honor Guard. Burial of cremains will be held at a later date. There will be visitation on Tuesday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and also for one hour prior to services on Wednesday at the church.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Waverly. 319-352-1187
