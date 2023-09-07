Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Waverly. Military honors at the church will be conducted by the Waverly Veterans Honor Guard. Burial of cremains will be held at a later date. There will be visitation on Tuesday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and also for one hour prior to services on Wednesday at the church.