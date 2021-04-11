 Skip to main content
Charles Edward Jamerson
Charles Edward Jamerson passed away at the age of 82 on April 7, 2021, in Omaha, Nebraska, where he lived for the past 6 years. He was born in Waterloo, IA, the son of Harold and Bernice Jamerson. He is survived by his wife Loretta (Benton) Jamerson, his sister Jannie (Jamerson) Keck, his five children, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who were much beloved by Charles. A memorial service will be held at Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries and Crematory on April 13, 2021 and burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery.

