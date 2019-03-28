Try 3 months for $3
Charles Robinson-Bey

WATERLOO — Charles Edward Robinson-Bey, 71, of Fort Madison, formerly of Waterloo, died Wednesday, March 6.

He was born May 12, 1947, in Des Moines, son of Stella Mae Wayland Robinson and Edward A. Robinson.

Charles attended East High School in Waterloo. He later served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He also worked in maintenance for many years.

Survived by: his wife, Lovie Robinson of Cleveland, Ohio; five sisters, Victoria Adams of Waterloo, Judy Davis and Annette (Ralph) Robinson, both of Huntsville, Mo., Diane (Aubrey) Smith of Plano, Texas, and Joan Hill of Des Moines; a brother, Rene Robinson of Des Moines; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, including Carmen Phillips, Delores Sisk, Terry “Goobaby” Sallis and Michael Morehead.

Preceded in death by: his father, Edward A. Robinson; stepmother, Barbara; his mother, Stella Mae Wayland Robinson; father, Eddie Lee Phillips; and a special cousin, Fred Johnson.

Services: 1 p.m. Saturday, March 30, at Ambassadors for Christ Church on Mulberry Street.

Thank you to Fort Madison State Penitentiary Warden Pattie Wachtendorf, Deputy Warden Chris Tripp, Associate Warden of Security John Fedler, Nursing Services Director Tasha Whalen, the Moorish Science Temple of America and other brothers, guards and friends. We’re asking God to bless you for the love and kindness you shared with Charles.

