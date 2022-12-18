Charles D Morris

December 12, 2022

Charles D (Chuck/Charlie) Morris, 70, passed away peacefully with his wife by his side December 12 at the Cedar Valley Hospice House due to complications of lung cancer and reoccurring strokes.

Chuck was a 1971 West Waterloo graduate, employed by John Deere for nearly 40 years as a pipe fitter, member of Orchard Hill Church and he loved to golf!

He is survived by his loving wife, Laurie (Winkowitsch), of 35 years; sister, Jane (Dave) Annett, Lomita, CA, sister, Charlotte (Keith) Haycraft Evansdale, IA; 2 nieces, 3 nephews; and son, Zachary, from a previous marriage.

Welcoming him to his new Heavenly home will be the couple’s only child, daughter, Allison; his parents, Charles & Effie Morris; sister, Betty and brother in law Pat Vollbrecht.

In lieu of flowers, all memorials may be directed to the Allison Morris Forever28 scholarship fund. Send to: UNI Foundation, 121 Commons, Cedar Falls, IA 50614.

There will be no services.