Charles "Chuck" O. Lund

(1926-2020)
Charles “Chuck” Oliver Lund died on Sept. 23, 2020, at MercyOne Hospital in Waterloo. He was born Dec. 21, 1926, in Audubon County, Iowa to Chris and Minnie (Rasmussen) Lund. He married Ruth B. Utesch on Feb. 6, 1948; she preceded him in death in 2011. Charles worked at John Deere Tractor Works for 34 years, retiring in 1985. Survived by: his children, Margie Smith of Independence, Bob (Peggy) of La Porte City, Tom (Jennifer) of Brandon, Karen (Jerry) Lesh of Marion and Janet (Dave) Harwood of Grimes; 16 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; brothers, Fred of Loveland, CO, Larry (Beth) of Cedar Rapids, and his sisters, Gladys Hummel of Vinton, Shirley Jurgens of Keystone, Kathy Smith of Vinton, and Barb (Ross) Behel of Shellsburg. Preceded in death by: his parents, his wife, brothers, Emmert and Russell Lund, and a sister Wilma Gutzeit. Services: will be held 1:00 p.m. Mon., Sept. 28, 2020 at Heartland Community Church in La Porte City with burial in the Brandon Cemetery. Graveside military rites will be conducted by the LaPorte City American Legion U.S.S. San Diego Post #207. Visitation will be held one hour before the service at the church. The wearing of masks are strongly encouraged. Memorials may be directed to the La Porte City Fire & Rescue department. La Porte City Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. For more information visit: www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.
