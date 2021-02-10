February 21, 1943-February 1, 2021
Charles “Chuck” L. Neil was born February 21, 1943 in Quincy, IL: son of Harold and Louise (Brunier) Neil. He passed away on February, 1, at the age of 77, at his home. Chuck and Doretta were united on marriage March 8, 1964, in Keokuk, IA. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1963, spending a majority of his duty in Stuttgart, Germany. He was honorably discharged in 1966. Chuck is a 1977 graduate of Western Illinois University earning his BA in Business/Personnel, which brought him to Waterloo. He worked for John Deere, Chamberlin Mfg, and UNI, from which he retired. Chuck was known to many through his love of karate. As a way to stay fit he enrolled in a karate class in the early 60’s. Little did he know that would create a lifestyle he would enjoy for decades. After countless hours of practice and innumerable tournaments he earned his way to 10th degree black belt. Chuck was proud to become an instructor and owned a few dojos in Waterloo. He enjoyed teaching the culture as much as the mechanical aspects of karate. Chuck also very much enjoyed doting on his grandchildren. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. Chuck was also very fond of the family pet Golden Retriever, Mocha, and grand-service dog, Goon. Chuck was an easy going man, who liked everyone and everyone liked him. He prided himself on being a dedicated friend, family member and keeping close relationships to those important people in his life. Chuck wished for others to do the same.
Chuck is preceded in death by his mother; his father and an infant son Charles L. Neil, Jr. Chuck is survived by his wife Doretta of 56 years of Waterloo; a son Tres Neil of Cedar Rapids; three daughters: Manina (David) Jackson of Austell, GA, Nisa Neil of Waterloo, and Cherie Neil (Matthew O’Connor) of Hudson; six grandchildren: Ella and Taylor Neil, LaTorya Dial, Lakena Mallory-Neil, Bryson Mallory and Brian Mallory Jr; a host of great-grandchildren; seven brothers: Obion Perkins of Long Beach, CA, Herbert “Butch” (Judy) Perkins of Matteson, IL, Treating (Eloise) Perkins of Dallas, TX, Ronald (Christine) Perkins of Springfield, IL, Kent (Pamela) Dade of Quincy, IL, Brent (Karen) Dade of Chicago, IL and Don (Shelly) Dade of Ankeny, IA and a sister Diana Osborne of St. Louis, MO. In addition, he is also survived by two very special aunts, Beverly (Milton, deceased) Lewis, and Jackie (George) Harper, all of Quincy.
Visitation will be at Parrott & Wood, 965 Home Plaza on February 12, from 5:00 to 8:00 pm. Services will be at Parrott & Wood, 965 Home Plaza on February 13 at 1:00 pm. Burial will be at Keokuk National Cemetery.
Parrott & Wood is handling arrangements 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com
