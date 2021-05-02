 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Charles "Chuck" Howard Stocks
0 entries

Charles "Chuck" Howard Stocks

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Charles "Chuck" Howard Stocks

Charles "Chuck" Howard Stocks

September 1, 1966-March 20, 2021

WATERLOO-Charles Howard Stocks (Chuck), 54, of Waterloo, passed away March 20, 2021, at home. He was born September 1, 1966, in Davenport, Iowa. Survived by father, Charles v. Stocks, of Evansdale; wife, Bobbi Jo Stocks, of Waterloo; sons, Damion (Anthony) Edwards, and Charles Stocks Jr., of Waterloo; grandchildren, Charles stocks, of Evansdale, and Billy Stocks, of Waterloo; and sister, Peggy Sue (Paul) Barker of Waterloo.

Proceeded in death by his mother, Margret Stocks, Evansdale; grandparents, Pearl and Hugo Fuhrmann, of Waterloo, and Nellie and George Stocks, of Raymond.

Memorials and condolences may be directed to family.

Celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Upgrades that will make your old bike feel brand new

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News