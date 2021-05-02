Charles "Chuck" Howard Stocks
September 1, 1966-March 20, 2021
WATERLOO-Charles Howard Stocks (Chuck), 54, of Waterloo, passed away March 20, 2021, at home. He was born September 1, 1966, in Davenport, Iowa. Survived by father, Charles v. Stocks, of Evansdale; wife, Bobbi Jo Stocks, of Waterloo; sons, Damion (Anthony) Edwards, and Charles Stocks Jr., of Waterloo; grandchildren, Charles stocks, of Evansdale, and Billy Stocks, of Waterloo; and sister, Peggy Sue (Paul) Barker of Waterloo.
Proceeded in death by his mother, Margret Stocks, Evansdale; grandparents, Pearl and Hugo Fuhrmann, of Waterloo, and Nellie and George Stocks, of Raymond.
Memorials and condolences may be directed to family.
Celebration of life will be held at a later date.
