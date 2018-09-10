WATERLOO — Charles “Chuck” Herman Steege, 75, of rural Waterloo, died Friday, Sept. 7, at UnityPoint-Allen Hospital in Waterloo.
He was born Sept. 22, 1942, in Waterloo, son of Roy and Burdene (Bockhaus) Steege. He married Bonnie Moeller on Sept. 18, 1966, at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Denver.
He attended grade school at Mt. Vernon No. 2 and graduated from Denver High School in 1960. He started at H&H Machine & Tool in 1962 and earned his apprenticeship as a toolmaker. In 1987, he started The Toolworks in Waterloo and in 1993 moved the business to Denver.
Chuck was a longtime member of St. John’s Lutheran (Crane Creek), Tripoli, where he served on the church council. He was active with the UAW, serving as a steward. Using his talent in metal work, Chuck created two prominent metal sculptures that are displayed at the Denver Public Library and the Denver Sports Complex. In 2013, he was honored as the grand marshal for Denver Days.
Survived by: his wife; two sons, Scott (Sonja) Steege of Denver and Darin (Jenny) Steege of Waterloo; a daughter, Kristie (Kyle) Kuhse of Waverly; seven grandchildren, Courtney, Michael and Sarah Steege, Jacob and Emma Steege, and Brody and Brock Kuhse; a sister, Sue Schwarze of Tripoli; a brother-in-law, Larry Moeller of Sumner; and his mother-in-law, Evelyn Moeller of Tripoli.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his father-in-law, Virgil Moeller; and a brother-in-law, Mark Schwarze.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 13, at St. John’s Lutheran (Crane Creek), Tripoli, with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 12, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Denver, and for an hour before services Thursday at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to the family in Chuck’s name or the donor’s choice.
He enjoyed traveling, farming, history, reading and playing cards. His greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren. Whether it was “Grandpa’s Bus Service” for Jacob and Emma or attending all the grandchildren’s activities and sporting events, Chuck was sure to be there.
