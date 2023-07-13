November 8, 1931-July 8, 2023

WATERLOO-Charles “Chuck” Edward Eckhart, beloved father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away at his home in Waterloo, Iowa, on Saturday, July 8th, 2023, at the age of 91.

Chuck was born on November 8, 1931, on a farm in LaPorte City, Iowa, to the late Morris and Delia (LaCrosse) Eckhart. In his teenage years, Chuck and his family relocated to Vinton, Iowa, where he attended Washington High School. Following his graduation, Chuck enlisted in the Navy. He served his country with honor, including two years based in Japan on the USS Norton Sound, before returning home to find that John Deere was hiring veterans. He began working in the offices downtown before eventually being promoted to a Supervisor position at the Waterloo Works.

It was in Vinton where Chuck met and married the love of his life, Barbara Jean Seavy in 1958. Chuck and Barbara had two sons in Vinton before the family moved to Waterloo so that their oldest child could attend River Hills School. They then welcomed a daughter.

After nearly a 30-year career at John Deere, Chuck took advantage of an early retirement offer in 1985. During his retirement years, Chuck found joy in collecting John Deere toy tractors and closely followed Iowa Hawkeye sports. In his later years, he helped his daughter with her ecommerce businesses and relaxed watching TV with the family’s beloved pug dogs on his lap.

Chuck was preceded in death by his loving wife, Barbara, and their oldest son, Danny. He was also predeceased by his parents as well as nine siblings. He is survived by his son, Todd Eckhart of Reinbeck and daughter, Ann Eckhart of Waterloo along with one granddaughter, Ashlee (Dustin), three grandsons, Travis (Sarah), Brad (Amanda) and Benjamin, great-granddaughter, Sophie and two great-grandsons, Sawyer and Owen.

A private graveside service is planned for the immediate family. To honor Chuck and Barbara’s special son, Danny, the family is asking that memorials be directed to the ARC of the Cedar Valley or to Camp Courageous.

