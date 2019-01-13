Try 1 month for 99¢
Charles Clemmensen

Charles 'Chuck' Clemmensen

RAYMOND --- Charles “Chuck” Clemmensen, 73, of Raymond, died Thursday, Jan. 10, at Covenant Medical Center, Waterloo.

He was born March 26, 1945, in Waterloo, son of Alfred and Blanche Speicher Clemmensen. He was a 1963 graduate of Waterloo East High School. Chuck married Cheryl I. Pinney on Nov. 6, 1964, in Waterloo.

He worked as a printer for Control-O-Fax for many years, retiring in 2008. He was a member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Evansdale, Gold Wing Road Riders Association and a volunteer firefighter for the city of Raymond.

Survivors: his wife; two sons, Alan Clemmensen of Pewaukee, Wis., and Craig Clemmensen of Oconomowoc, Wis.; a daughter, Jayme (Phed) Clemmensen of Waterloo; seven grandchildren, Brady, Carson, Elena, Conner, Cal, Landen and Siyanna; a great-granddaughter, Violet; a sister, Jeanne Priebe of Evansdale; and a sister-in-law, Kam-Ho “Annie” Clemmensen of Waterloo.

Preceded in death by: his parents; a brother, Harry Clemmensen; and a daughter-in-law, Tricia Reilly Clemmensen.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 16, at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 4031 Lafayette Road, Evansdale, with inurnment at a later date in Waterloo Cemetery. Visitation is 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel, Waterloo, and for an hour before services at the church.

Memorials: to the American Parkinson's Disease Association, Iowa Chapter online at https://www.apdaparkinson.org/community/iowa/ways-give-ia/donate/

Online condolences at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.

He liked to fish and hunt, fan of Iowa Hawkeyes and Chicago Cubs, woodworking and playing cards. He loved spending time with family and friends, who will fondly remember his fun pranks.

