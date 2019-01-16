Charles "Chuck" Backerman

(1924-2019)
WATERLOO — Charles George “Chuck” “Fa” Backerman, 94, of Waterloo, died Jan. 1 at Ravenwood Specialty Care of natural causes.
He was born April 15, 1924, in Breckenridge, Minn., son of Herman and Ida Mae (Davis) Backerman. He married Verna Mae Hansen on April 15, 1947, in Cedar Falls; she died July 25, 1999.
Charles served in the U.S. Air Force from 1943-45 during World War II and again from 1950-51 during the Korean Conflict. He worked in set-up at John Deere Co. for 32 years until his retirement in 1974.
Survived by: his son-in-law, Richard Hinz of Cedar Falls; two grandchildren, Katharine (Jeremy) Fortier of Indianapolis, Ind., and Kara (Mike) Nordberg of Palo; and four great-grandchildren, Reagan and Gunther Fortier and Kale and Maia Nordberg.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife; a daughter, Christie Hinz; a sister, Margaret Holm; and four brothers, Harold, Harvey, Jack and Jim Backerman.
Memorial services: 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19, at Kearns Funeral Service, Kimball Chapel. Visitation will be for an hour before services Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.
