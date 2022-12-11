April 5, 1939-December 7, 2022

WATERLOO-Charles “Charlie” Louis Trask, 83, of Waterloo, passed away of Pulmonary Fibrosis Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at his home.

Charles was born April 5, 1939, in Waterloo, IA, the son of Arthur L. and Blanche A. (Johnson) Trask. He attended schools in Waterloo and Cedar Falls High School. Charles married Patricia A. Bunston on June 13, 1964, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Waterloo.

Charles was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and the Iowa National Guard, retiring in 1987. He worked for John Deere for 34 years, retiring from the Product Engineering Center in 1997. He was also a member of the U.A.W., American Legion and Amvets.

Charles is survived by his wife, Patricia; two daughters, Connie Trask of Waterloo and Anne (Jay) Usher of Cedar Falls; one son, Michael (Lynnette) Trask of Kansas City, KS; and three grandchildren, Cody Trask, Kelsey and Lucas Usher.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A public visitation will be held from 2-4pm, Sunday, December 11, 2022, at Hagarty Waychoff Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, with a Rosary starting at 2pm. Funeral Mass will be at 11:30am, Monday, December 12, 2022 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with visitation one hour before. The Mass will be livestreamed at https://www.blessedsacramentwaterloo.org/blesac-live. Committal service with full military honors rendered by the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard and Amvets Post 31 will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Please join the family for a luncheon at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church Parish Center immediately following the committal service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.

