EVANSDALE—Charles “Charley” Herbert Knoll, 70, of Evansdale, died on Friday, January 22, at UPH Allen Memorial Hospital from COPD. He was born on September 23, 1950, in Webster City, the son of Herbert and Jane Knoll. After graduating from high school in Webster City, he attended Iowa Central Community College and graduated with an Associate of Arts degree. Following that, Charley worked at Montgomery Wards and Wal-Mart. He returned to college and obtained a Bachelor of Liberal Arts degree from UNI in 2008. Charley then worked at CBE Group and later Crossmark and Neptune Retail Solutions. He was united in marriage to Linda Bray on August 15, 1971, in Webster City, later moving to Waterloo and finally residing in Evansdale. Charley was an Eagle Scout and was an active Boy Scout leader. He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church. Charley enjoyed reading, writing, going to casinos, canoeing, fishing, hiking, cheering on his beloved Iowa Hawkeyes, Chicago Cubs, and Waterloo Black Hawks, and attending his grandchildren’s activities. Charley will be remembered for his sense of humor and especially his wonderful and contagious laugh. He is survived by his wife, Linda; three children, Shaun (Sara) Knoll and grandchildren, Jake Dodge, Maxim, and Addison of Gallatin, Tennessee, Blake (Amy) Knoll and grandchildren, Madilyn and Jackson of Waterloo, and Angie (Shane) Wolff and grandchildren, Tanner, Ethan, Emma, and Grayson of Dunkerton; his mother, Jane of Webster City; a brother, Daniel of Harrison, Arkansas; a brother-in-law, James Bray of Lehigh; and many aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews, and great friends. Charley was preceded in death by his father, Herbert; in-laws, James and Helen Bray; and a sister-in-law, Juliann Bray.