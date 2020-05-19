× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

INDEPENDENCE -- Charles C. Hoover, 68, of Independence, died Saturday, May 16, from an embolic stroke at UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's Living Center in Cedar Rapids.

He was born May 8, 1952, in Independence, son of Charles Raymond Hoover and Evelyn Julia (Franck) Hoover. He graduated from Independence High School in 1970. In December 1972 he married Mary Deborah Esch. They later divorced. At age 22, Craig began his career at John Deere Waterloo Tractor Works, where he spent the next 30 years until retiring at 52. Craig attended DeVry Institute in Chicago graduating in 1987.

Survivors: his mother of Cedar Rapids; a brother, Jim (Shareefah) Hoover of Vancouver, Wash.; a sister, Tammy (Alan) Pink of Cedar Rapids; a son, Barry Charles (Katie) Hoover of Independence; and his grandchildren, Dalton Charles and Blayke Ryann Hoover.

Services: Noon Saturday, May 23, at Reiff Family Center in Independence where friends may call from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday; burial in Circle Grove Cemetery in Walker.

Memorials: to Hoover Wesleyan Church in Walker, or the American Legion, Independence.