June 19, 1925-February 5 , 2022

Charles B. Paige was born in Grundy Center on June 19, 1925, the second son of Virgil and Myrtle (Bloxham) Paige, and died February 5 , 2022. He grew up in Dike and graduated with the Class of 1944. On June 21 , 1945 he married Rosella Conradi. They lived in Dike where Charles bought the Dike Feed Store from his father-in-law, Bill Conradi, and built Paige’s Royal Blue. In 1980 they sold and moved to Breezy Point, MN, wintering in the south, mostly AZ. They returned to Dike in 2000 when he became a good caretaker of Rosella.

Charles lived a long and productive life, even playing golf at 90. He loved his family and enjoyed his many friends and his door was always open for a visit. Bridge was a favorite pastime with a family game every Friday for many years. In November 2021 , he became a resident of Creekside Living in Grundy Center and spent his final months under Care Initiatives Hospice services.

Charles was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years; his brothers and their wives: Lawrence (Ruth), John (Marlys), Vernon (Bev), Clarence “Dane” (Shirley) and brother Don; and his son-in-law, Jack Bienfang. He is survived by his three children: Suzan Bienfang and Diane Paige both of Dike and Joel (Crystal) of Hubbard; seven grandchildren; nineteen great grandchildren; and two great great grandsons. He also has one brother, Wayne (Marlene) of Dike; sisters-in -law, Carolyn Paige of TX and Gloria Gerstenkorn of AZ; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Charles believed in the Lord and is with Him in heaven. There will be a Celebration of Life at 2pm on June 17 at his home church, the Dike United Methodist Church. Memorials may be directed to: P.O. Box 11, Dike, IA 50624.