October 1, 1952-December 8, 2022

RAYMOND-Charles B. “Chuck” Storey, 70, of Raymond, died Thursday, December 08, 2022 at UPH Allen Hospital.

He was born Oct. 1, 1952 in Waterloo, son of Charles F. and Carol V. Walker Storey. He married Karen L. Loffredo on Jan. 28, 1978 in Cedar Falls.

Chuck graduated from Waterloo East High and honorably served on active duty with the US Army in Alaska and Texas. After his service in the Army, he served as a medic with the Iowa Army National Guard while attending Allen School of Nursing, graduating in 1981, and achieved the rank of Major with the National Guard.

He was employed at Allen Hospital as a registered nurse in the ER and Quality Improvement, retiring in 2006.

Survivors include: his wife of Raymond; a daughter, Julie (Jake) Habbing of Blue Springs, Mo.; two sons, Scott (Haylee) Storey of Raymond and Tom (Laura) Storey of Tripoli; 13 grandchildren, Alora (Isaac) Billings, Jeremy Knowlton, Eleanor (Titus) Thomas, Eric Habbing, Katie Habbing, Tori Habbing, Edward Habbing, Margo Habbing, Scarlett Storey, McKenna Storey, Audrey Storey, Sephia Storey and Charlie Storey; two great grandchildren, Lucy and Ezra Billings; a brother, Tim (Chris) Storey of Waterloo; and one cousin, Ave Williams of Cedar Falls.

Preceded in death by: his parents, 1 brother, Randolph Storey; a sister, Jacqueline DeHart; two aunts, Donna Hayes and Sue Smith; and one cousin, Thomas Larry Phillips.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13 at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Cedar Falls with burial in Alcock Cemetery, Frederika, where full military rites will be conducted by the Iowa Army Honor Guard. Public visitation will be from 6 until 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway and continue for one hour before services at the church on Tuesday. The funeral service will be live streamed on the church’s website.

Memorials: directed to the family.

Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.