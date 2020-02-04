Charles Arthur Seger

(1943-2020)
WATERLOO -- Charles A. Seger, 76, of Waterloo, died Saturday, Feb. 1, at Mcleod Seacoast Hospital, Little River, S.C., of congestive heart failure.
He was born Aug. 2, 1943, in Stuart, Neb., son of Arthur and Fern (King) Seger. He married Beverly Jean Kirchhoff on June 15, 1968, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Atkinson, Neb.
Chuck worked as an insurance adjuster for 35 years, retiring from Continental Western Insurance in 2004. He coached a youth flag football team for the YMCA, played in a recreation basketball league, coached an AAU basketball team that was one of the top three in the state at the time and served as a president of Northeast Iowa Adjusters Association.
You have free articles remaining.
He was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church and a volunteer for Habitat for Humanity.
Survived by: his wife; one son, Kurt (Angie) of Cedar Falls; one daughter, Lora (Bill) Nissen of Moneta, Va.; three grandchildren, Jase Seger, Ella Seger and Samuel Nissen; one sister-in-law, Arvilla of Wellington, Colo.; two brothers-in-law, Leland (Debra) of Santa Barbara, Calif., and Galen (Candiss) of Deshler, Neb.; stepbrother-in-law, Steve (Betty) of Hebron, Neb.; and 12 nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his father and mother.
Memorial services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street, where there will be a 6:30 p.m. vigil service. Visitation will continue for one hour before the service at the church.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to Habitat for Humanity or Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.
Condolences can be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.