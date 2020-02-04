Charles Arthur Seger

(1943-2020)

WATERLOO -- Charles A. Seger, 76, of Waterloo, died Saturday, Feb. 1, at Mcleod Seacoast Hospital, Little River, S.C., of congestive heart failure.

He was born Aug. 2, 1943, in Stuart, Neb., son of Arthur and Fern (King) Seger. He married Beverly Jean Kirchhoff on June 15, 1968, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Atkinson, Neb.

Chuck worked as an insurance adjuster for 35 years, retiring from Continental Western Insurance in 2004. He coached a youth flag football team for the YMCA, played in a recreation basketball league, coached an AAU basketball team that was one of the top three in the state at the time and served as a president of Northeast Iowa Adjusters Association.

He was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church and a volunteer for Habitat for Humanity.

Survived by: his wife; one son, Kurt (Angie) of Cedar Falls; one daughter, Lora (Bill) Nissen of Moneta, Va.; three grandchildren, Jase Seger, Ella Seger and Samuel Nissen; one sister-in-law, Arvilla of Wellington, Colo.; two brothers-in-law, Leland (Debra) of Santa Barbara, Calif., and Galen (Candiss) of Deshler, Neb.; stepbrother-in-law, Steve (Betty) of Hebron, Neb.; and 12 nieces and nephews.